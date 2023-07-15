Steve Cooper said speculation linking Brennan Johnson with a summer move away from Nottingham Forest is "normal for a talented player", but he said there is nothing to update fans on.

There is rumoured interest in the 22-year-old forward from Premier League Rivals Aston Villa and Brentford.

After Johnson watched Forest's pre-season win over Notts County from the stands, Cooper explained his absence to BBC Radio Nottingham after the game.

"Brennan got injured in the second game with Wales which didn’t get diagnosed at the time," he said.

"It is a bit frustrating because we could be a bit further down the line with dealing with that.

"But he’s going to be out for a couple of weeks. It’s not major, he just needs to sort his ankle out and we will have to commit to that. He will be with us in Spain next week and doing his work out there.

"What has been said about anything else I’m not too sure. If there’s speculation then that’s normal for a talented player at the age he is. There’s nothing I can update on apart from seeing him every day. I wish he was out on the grass but he’s not but we will carry on working."

On the speculation in general surrounding Forest's youngsters, Cooper added: "In some ways it’s good because it means you have good players. That’s what we want and we want more of them and hopefully we will in the next week or so.

"It’s inevitable if a player is doing really well, especially a young player, there will always be that take. You have to accept that. Day by day we will work with the players we’ve got until we hear otherwise."