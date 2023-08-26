Full-time: Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Joachim Andersen's scrappy second-half goal secured a valuable point for Crystal Palace against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees had taken the lead through Kevin Schade's brilliant first goal for the club but both sides lacked a cutting edge.

Palace were deserving of the draw after stepping up a gear from a dominant Brentford first half, despite horrendous rainy conditions.

Thomas Frank's men made their strong start count through Schade, just shy of 20 minutes in. The German striker met a sumptuous cross-field pass from Christian Norgaard before driving in from the left and bending a shot into Sam Johnstone's top-right corner.

Palace looked to force the issue more in the second half, with Cheick Doucoure and Eberechi Eze both noticeably more involved.

Mark Flekken was tested from an Odsonne Edouard free-kick, before a stunning double save to deny Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Ayew.

Andersen levelled for Palace on 76 minutes, somehow squeezing the ball underneath Flekken after a mix-up in the area with Collins.

