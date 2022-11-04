West Ham academy coach Carlton Cole says he was "proud to be a hammer" after seeing some academy players make their first-team debut.

Having already won their Europa Conference League group manager David Moyes fielded a youthful side, which included midfielder Oliver Scarles and forward Divin Mubama.

I﻿n all four players got senior debuts, nine who progressed through the club's academy featured, and 13 were involved in the matchday squad.

M﻿ubama was influential in West Ham's second goal in the 3-0 success as his effort was deflected in for an own goal.

“I can’t describe it in words," he told the club's website. "Someone just told me my goal wasn’t my goal but no one can take that moment away from me. I thought that was definitely my goal.

“Sharing the pitch with a teammate and a friend of mine in Ollie was unbelievable. Having a performance like that with us two in it, I honestly just can’t describe it.”

Scarles added: "It was such a surreal experience. It’s what every boy dreams of. I’ve done it now and I’ve made my debut. Hopefully there’s more chances to come, with Divin too!

"As Divin said, it was an amazing experience to share it with him. Honestly, words can’t describe it. I’ve lost my voice because I was shouting so much! It just takes your breath away.”