M﻿ark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Bournemouth and Southampton meet on Wednesday for the 27th time in league football – but the 11th since 2015, as the Cherries’ two spells in the Premier League have increased the frequency of meetings between two sides who once went 50 years between league encounters (1960-2010).

As the Saints supporters will be quick to tell you – Bournemouth are not their rivals and never will be (that status being reserved for Portsmouth in perpetuity). However, given current form, Southampton have far more to worry about than whether this game counts as a “derby”.

Sunday’s draw with West Ham ended a run of four defeats for the Saints, but their sequence of 19 away games without a clean sheet could be extended at Vitality Stadium by a Bournemouth side who seem to have clicked into gear under interim boss Gary O’Neil.

One of the more remarkable stats from the weekend’s games is that since their 9-0 mauling at Liverpool, the Cherries have been the only unbeaten team in the Premier League, with two wins and four draws since O’Neil replaced Scott Parker.

In the visitors’ dugout tonight will be Ralph Hasenhuttl – who has survived two 9-0 defeats himself over the years but, if BBC Radio Solent’s post-match tweeters and texters are anything to go by, is under increasing pressure from a discontented fanbase.

“Local derby” or not, a negative result against a Bournemouth team managed by an ex-Portsmouth favourite in O’Neil would do nothing to ease that pressure.