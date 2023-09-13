Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United confirmed last night they had agreed a shirt sponsorship deal with US-based Qualcomm Technologies that will see their Snapdragon logo on the front of their shirts from the beginning of next season.

Snapdragon sponsor the stadium in San Diego where United played Wrexham in the summer.

It is understood the deal is in excess of £60m-a-year and is a significant increase on the current contract with Team Viewer, which will be scrapped at the end of the current campaign. It was due to run to 2026.