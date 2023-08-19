Analysis: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Anfield

Liverpool got the three points as they eventually overpowered Bournemouth in a thoroughly enjoyable fixture at Anfield.

The Reds had crushed the Cherries 9-0 in the corresponding match last August but any thoughts of another easy day were quickly dispelled when the visitors took advantage of some sloppy play from the hosts with Antoine Semenyo scoring after only three minutes.

At a raucous Anfield, with the lower tier of the redeveloped Anfield Road Stand now officially open, the Reds scored twice inside in a nine-minute period in the first half to take the lead.

Luis Diaz grabbed the first with a fine goal on the turn, before a slice of luck saw Liverpool earn a dubious penalty with Mohamed Salah converting the rebound after goalkeeper Neto had parried his first effort.

At the end of the first half and start of the second, Jurgen Klopp's side threatened to run away with the match but the harsh sending off of Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister - in his home debut following his summer move from Brighton - gave the match some jeopardy.

However, Klopp, who said he wanted the red card decision to be overturned, was delighted with his side's effort when down to 10 men, as Diogo Jota's goal four minutes after the dismissal secured the victory in a frantic and thrilling game.