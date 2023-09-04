We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans

Alfie: Still a lot of tinkering to be done in midfield especially, before we find out what’s best. Mac Allister was a bit heavy with a few tackles and will have to watch himself, he’s what we need though. As for the Salah saga, just sell him. He’s now replaceable, 32 next birthday - take £200m. What are you waiting for?

Adam: This is a Liverpool team that has started off the season in a subtly brilliant way. Having already faced Chelsea, Newcastle and Villa, to take away 10 points shows a huge improvement from last season. With Ryan Gravenberch to begin as of next week I think things will only get better. Not worried about lack of a centre-back after Sunday's game.

Paul: We started the game great - we had patches of uncertainty but overall controlled the game. Darwin ran his socks off and caused mayhem. It's only a matter of time before the floodgates open for him. Unlucky for Trent in the injury as he's looked as controlled in a game as I've ever seen from him. Customary great save from Alisson at a pivotal moment.

Paul: Salah is priceless, keep him another season look for a worthy replacement in the meantime. Not quite time for the Egyptian King just yet.

Villa fans

Prit: Liverpool very much the better team but very disappointed by Villa. Not enough intensity, creativity and application. There's a young striker at Sheffield United called Cameron Archer who looks a bit useful - maybe someone at Villa should look at him...

Trev: We're going to have these kind of days with Emery's insistence on the high line. Team still getting to grips with it, but made harder with the absence of Mings. Nothing came off, lack of quality ball to Watkins and no utilisation of Diaby's pace. Just one of those days, but after Newcastle too we need to start cutting them out.

Derek: Too inconsistent to mount a challenge. Lots of changes will take time to bed in. Villa will concentrate on Europe and finish top half of the Premier League but otherwise are no competition for the big guns, especially away from home.

Rob: This shows that we still have a way to go to close the gap to the top four - but we continue to progress so onto the next game. In Emery we trust!