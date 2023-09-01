Manchester United have made an early move on transfer deadline day to sign Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir on a four-year contract, with the option of a further year.

The 25-year-old has five caps for Turkey and has made more than 140 appearances for the Super Lig giants, winning the domestic cup last season.

He will provide competition for fellow summer signing Andre Onana after the departure of Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace on Thursday.

What do you make of the signing, United fans? Have your say here

Follow transfer deadline day live