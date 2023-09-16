West Ham are currently winless in 16 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League (D3 L13), their joint-worst run against any club in the competition, also failing to record a win in 16 matches against Manchester Unted between 1993 and 2001.

Manchester City have started a league campaign with five consecutive victories for the fifth time in their history, after 1897-98, 1912-13, 2015-16 and 2016-17, although their highest finish in any of those campaigns was third.

West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse has now scored or assisted in six consecutive appearances in the Premier League for the first time in his career, netting three goals and assisting four more during this run.

After failing to register an assist in 31 appearances in the Premier League last season, Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez has recorded three assists in five games in the competition this term.