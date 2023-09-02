Aberdeen v Hibernian: Team news

Pape Habib Gueye, the striker signed from Kortrijk, could make his Aberdeen debut, while on-loan Liverpool centre-half Rhys Williams is close to his first appearance.

Hibernian have a doubt over Jordan Obita after the wing-back went off injured in Thursday's 3-0 Conference League defeat by Aston Villa.

Jake Doyle-Hayes has missed the last two games due to an ongoing ankle problem, while fellow midfielder Dylan Levitt remains out along with Jojo Wollacott, Harry McKirdy and Chris Cadden.

Related Topics