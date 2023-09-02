Pape Habib Gueye, the striker signed from Kortrijk, could make his Aberdeen debut, while on-loan Liverpool centre-half Rhys Williams is close to his first appearance.

Hibernian have a doubt over Jordan Obita after the wing-back went off injured in Thursday's 3-0 Conference League defeat by Aston Villa.

Jake Doyle-Hayes has missed the last two games due to an ongoing ankle problem, while fellow midfielder Dylan Levitt remains out along with Jojo Wollacott, Harry McKirdy and Chris Cadden.