Dundee v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has won each of his last 12 Scottish Premiership meetings with Dundee by an aggregate score of 30-3, all with Aberdeen from 2015 to 2019. McInnes has never lost as a manager to Dundee in the top flight (P17 W13 D4).

Dundee are unbeaten in their last five Premiership matches at home (W2 D3); the last time they went on a longer run without defeat at home in the top flight was between November 2016 and February 2017 (7).

Kilmarnock are looking for their first away league win of the season (D1 L1), and have only won two of their last 21 league matches on the road overall (D3 L16).

Kilmarnock have only lost one of their last 11 top-flight away games against Dundee (W3 D7), and are unbeaten in their last seven (W2 D5) since going down 1-0 in January 2015.