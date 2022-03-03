Brighton boosted by Mwepu's return

Brighton have been boosted by Enock Mwepu's return to training, but manager Graham Potter says Saturday's game at Newcastle might come too soon for the midfielder.

Mwepu was finding some form with three assists in his past four games, before sustaining the hamstring injury which has ruled him out of the Seagulls' previous eight matches.

Potter said: "He’s had a really frustrating time. He’s had illnesses a few times, which has set him back, and a couple of injuries which can sometime happen when adapting to the level and the physical intensity of the league.

"He’s been frustrated and I feel for him. He’ll train with the group tomorrow and we’ll assess how able he is to be in the squad for the weekend. I think it’s a little bit doubtful as it is because of the timing he’s had.

"It’s fantastic that he’s back and we look forward to finishing the season strong."