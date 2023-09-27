BBC Scotland's Martin Dowden at Ibrox

Rangers sought a better level of performance after labouring to their win over Motherwell at the weekend.

They got that from minute one with the passing far slicker, the movement far better and at one stage it looked like a mere formality and case of how many.

Livingston just could not get out or retain possession for any length of time. However, a slight dip in level for a short spell, afforded the visitors some hope and they came very close to levelling.

That hope was quickly extinguished by Ridvan Yilmaz and Rangers put the seal on it with a third and fourth late on. That will bring confidence.

Four goals and now four wins and four clean sheets in a row. There has been criticism along the way but the performance was encouraging and the outcome deserved.