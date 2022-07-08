Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Jesse Marsch has spoken of his admiration for Kalvin Phillips and said he only "wanted the best" for the midfielder, who left Leeds for Manchester City earlier this week.

Speaking after United's 4-0 win over Blackpool in their first friendly of pre-season, Marsch told BBC Radio Leeds: "Man, what a great guy! I enjoyed having him here so much.

"We talked a lot about what it would be like if he stayed and help him to be the best player he could be. But I think I knew when the season was over that when this opportunity came along it was one he had to take.

"All I wanted was the best for him. Leeds fans should be really proud of everything he's done for the club. The first text I sent to him was about wanting to see him lift the Champions League trophy!"

Leeds fly out to Australia's Gold Coast on Sunday for fixtures against Aston Villa and Brisbane Roar, before heading to Perth to face Crystal Palace.

