Rangers have beaten Blackpool 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in Lancashire.

Summer signing Antonio Colak netted for the visitors in the first half but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Borna Barisic struck early in the second period for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side and substitute Charlie McCann added a second with 14 minutes left. Bez Lubala pulled a goal back late on for Blackpool.

New Rangers recruits Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo and John Souttar made appearances as second-half substitutes, with the starting XI replaced entirely by full-time.

With last weekend's friendly with Sunderland in Portugal abandoned at half-time, the match at Bloomfield Road was Rangers' second completed pre-season friendly after a 3-2 win against Partick Thistle and they host West Ham United on Tuesday.