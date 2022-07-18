Rangers' Champions League third qualifying opponents Union Saint-Gilloise topped their domestic standings after the first round of 34 matches last season but finished second behind Club Bruges following the six-match play-off series.

It was the club's first season back in the top flight since the 1973, while the last of their 11 league titles came in 1935.

The Brussels side's youthful squad is peppered with internationals from Luxembourg, Madagascar and Malta as well as several players who have represented their country at youth levels.

Englishmen Christian Burgess, Marcel Lewis and Ross Sykes are also in Karel Geraerts' player pool.

And Brighton and Hove Albion chairman/owner Tony Bloom is the majority owner of Union SG, who play at the 9,400-capacity Stade Joseph Marien.