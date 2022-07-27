Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The arrivals of more players, a new kit and matchday tickets before the Premier League kicks off, appear to be the key points of interest for fans in recent weeks.

While all are being addressed by the club, so is the transformation of the backroom staff. A new assistant in Borussia Dortmund's Rene Maric appears imminent, in addition to the recent appointments of Ewan Sharp and Pierre Barrieu to coaching and fitness roles respectively.

It continues elsewhere too, with former FA futsal coach Michael Skubala tipped to take charge of the under-21s. Lyndon Tomlinson, who helped spot Jude Bellingham at Birmingham City, is already in place to recruit for the academy's U12s-U16s category.

As for first-team head coach Jesse Marsch, the chase for a left-back continues after Leif Davis joined Ipswich Town. Real Madrid's Miguel Gutierrez is the latest name to be linked, although La Liga rivals Real Betis are also in the market for a player valued at 8m euros (£6.7m) by his club, who want to retain 50% of his rights and give themselves the chance to sign the 21-year-old back at a later date.

Marsch also wants a striker and in one of Club Bruges' Charles de Ketelaere, Martin Terrier of Rennes or Paris St-Germain's Arnaud Kalimuendo, he may yet have his man.

Meanwhile, United could face former target Leonardo Pavoletti when they play Cagliari at Elland Road on Sunday (18:00 BST) in their final pre-season friendly. The striker twice turned down a move to the Whites under former chairman Massimo Cellino.

United are definitely a better proposition these days, so hopefully director of football Victor Orta is more successful in landing a key goalscorer than the man who sold to current majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani in 2017.