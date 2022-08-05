Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been speaking before his side go into their first Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Gerrard says Villa have a fully fit squad to pick from with Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings overcoming niggles.

Gerrard says he enjoyed his battles with Scott Parker as a player and that he is a "fantastic man and coach."

On the new captain, he said: "I think John McGinn is universally respected, he’s been around the club for a long time, the fans adore him, everyone around Bodymoor Heath and Villa Park has major respect for John."

On the transition from Mings' captaincy he added: "I think it’s been really smooth, and I think that’s credit to Tyrone’s reaction. I spoke to Tyrone first before I spoke to anyone else, I gave him my reasons and some of those will remain private, I think that’s fair."

When asked about the aims for this season, he said: "We’re very much looking forward and trying to improve our league position and finish in the top half, we want to have positive cup runs as well."