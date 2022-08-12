Forest closing in on more depth

Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

Forest still need strength in depth. The transfer speculation is constant.

It looks like they are closer to Emmanuel Dennis. They've been after him a while if you believe the reports you see. The fee around £20m, if right, would smash the club transfer record again. Dennis got 10 Premier League goals last season.

We don't think that is quite as close as a deal for Remo Freuler at Atalanta, a Swiss international with 46 caps. We think that is around £7.5m.

There is no confirmation but I would think sometime over the weekend Forest will be looking to make an announcement or two.

