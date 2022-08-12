Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

Forest still need strength in depth. The transfer speculation is constant.

It looks like they are closer to Emmanuel Dennis. They've been after him a while if you believe the reports you see. The fee around £20m, if right, would smash the club transfer record again. Dennis got 10 Premier League goals last season.

We don't think that is quite as close as a deal for Remo Freuler at Atalanta, a Swiss international with 46 caps. We think that is around £7.5m.

There is no confirmation but I would think sometime over the weekend Forest will be looking to make an announcement or two.

