Jesse Marsch said his players are ready for the new season after an impressive final pre-season game against Cagliari at Elland Road.

The XI players that started Sunday's 6-2 win over the Serie B side all finished the game, which Marsch said is important psychologically.

"There are a lot of players on the bench that have worked really hard in pre-season and we thought about giving minutes," he said.

"But I think psychologically for that group to get a full 90 minutes and an intensive 90 minutes is important.

"Now we can feel like we are going into the season fit, we’re strong, we’re relatively healthy and we’re ready to go. Still a lot of work to do but a positive step for sure."