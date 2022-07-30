George ready for 'biggest game of career'

Shamal George is determined to repay Livingston's faith after the club paid a rare transfer fee to sign the goalkeeper from Colchester United.

The 24-year-old is in line to make his debut against Rangers in Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

George, who was Colchester's player of the season last term, said: "From League Two to the Scottish Prem is a massive jump, but I'm ready for the challenge.

"It's the biggest game of my career, so it's one I am looking forward to. It's a good one to start with, the most challenging ones get you ready for the season.

"I heard they don't usually spend money on transfers, so it's definitely one I am grateful for and I will do my best to repay the faith they have in me."

During 13 years with Liverpool, George played a total of 10 games in loan spells with Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers, experiences he termed "not the best".

"With Mickey Mellon at Tranmere, we had a bit of a falling-out," he said. "It was probably my own fault, but it's definitely one I have matured from."

Having then spent 18 months out with an elbow injury, George decided to leave Anfield "and try and play men's football" and believes "a really good two years" were the result of "being away from friends and stuff, there were no distractions".