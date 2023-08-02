Docherty 'desperate to hear Dundee roar'

Dundee manager Tony Docherty says he wants to make Dens Park a fortress this season, and recalled his experiences of being in the away dugout against the Dark Blues.

"I'm looking forward to Saturday's game," Docherty said. "What I'm really looking forward to is the crowd being there. I'm desperate to hear that Dundee roar.

"I've heard it as an opposing team, and I know how intimidating an atmosphere it can be at Dens Park. We want to make Dens Park a real fortress - our home form will be really important for us.

"I hope we get a good crowd [on Saturday], and that they're right behind the team. It's pivotal, the importance they play, in terms of where we want to go this season."

Docherty was also keen to pay tribute to former manager Gary Bowyer, who led Dundee to the Championship title last season.

"I have to give great credit to the previous management team and players," he said. "It's our job now to take that on. Our first objective is to stay in the Premiership, and to remember that it's a marathon not a sprint."