Spartak want Starfelt - gossip

Spartak Moscow are preparing an offer for Celtic defender Carl Starfelt, who spent two years in Russia with Rubin Kazan before moving to Glasgow in 2021. (Football Scotland)

Aberdeen want to sign Liam Scales from Celtic after a successful loan spell last season but must wait for Brendan Rodgers to fully assess the champions' squad. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers has revealed Liel Abada wants to stay at Celtic after a heart-to-heart talk with the Israel winger. (Daily Record)

