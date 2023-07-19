Chelsea are considering a move for 30-year-old Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, as Wesley Fofana faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after knee surgery. (90 Min), external

Marseille are set to hold talks with Chelsea about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, having agreed a three-year deal with the striker. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, the Blues want more than £40m for midfielder Conor Gallagher, with West Ham keen to sign him. (Sky Sports), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column