We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Hannah: There is not too much quality in that squad but we are in need of a quality centre-back. Ledley King fits the bill and 2003-04 was before the injuries set in.

Dan: Ledley King! How we could use a central defender of his quality right now. Even with his bad knees he’s twice as good as our current crop!

Mark: It's a no-brainer. Spurs are in desperate need of a new centre-back and 20 years ago they had captain Ledley King. Enough said!

James: The simple answer is of course a fully-fit Ledley King. It’s the position we need to be stronger in for the next season and we also could benefit from his leadership.

Nick: A few options - Robbie Keane might have played well with Harry up top. Gus Poyet or Jamie Redknapp would have definitely improved our current midfield. But, considering our current defensive frailties, there’s only one real choice for me - a fit Ledley King would be just what we need right now! A class act.