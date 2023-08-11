Saints sign keeper Richards on loan

St Johnstone have announced the signing of goalkeeper Dave Richards on a season-long loan from English side Crewe Alexandra.

The club had been left short in the goalkeeping department by Ross Sinclair's injury, but Richards will now compete with Dimitar Mitov for a starting berth.

Richards has been at Crewe since 2015, making 73 league appearances.

"I played against Dimi before when he was at Cambridge. He's a top, top goalkeeper," Richards said. "I'm here to work hard and to push him for the number one spot.

"We've had a good training session this morning, the boys are looking in great shape and we are ready for tomorrow against Ross County.

"I've been at a Crewe for a long time so I am looking forward to meeting new teammates, playing in a new country, and playing in the Scottish Premiership."