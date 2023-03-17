Gary O’Neil has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent before Bournemouth’s game at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Cherries boss:

O’Neil allowed himself “a good drive home” after last week's win over Liverpool: “I took my little boy to football on Sunday morning and then it was back to making sure we reviewed the game and got ready for the next one. It’s always the case - don’t get too high when we win or too low when we lose.”

On a chance to get consecutive league wins for the first time this season: “It’s difficult to win football matches in the Premier League. We’re in a good spot but to go back-to-back would be big, especially going into a little break.”

Marcus Tavernier and Junior Stanislas are out but Hamed Traore is in contention, with O'Neil adding: “I think the rest are pretty much available.”

On Jordan Zemura, whose contract expires this summer: “I don’t get involved in contractual situations. I am tasked with selecting the team. I get on really well with Jordan – always have – and we are working as normal.”

On the threat posed by Aston villa: “They are a very good side and under Unai Emery their form has been very good. They play good stuff, are well organised defensively and then have pace up top. It’s no surprise they’ve been on a decent run.”

