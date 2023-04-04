Manager Sean Dyche praised Everton’s development after his side came back to snatch a draw against Tottenham despite spending half an hour with a one-man disadvantage.

The Toffees trailed to Harry Kane’s penalty and had seen Abdoulaye Doucoure sent off, only for Spurs’ Lucas Moura to see red late on moments before Michael Keane levelled.

The draw takes Everton’s unbeaten run in the league to four matches.

"I am really pleased. I have mentioned the word ownership and they are beginning to own it now," Dyche said.

"As coaches you can only lay down what you think is correct and it is down to the players to take ownership of it.

"I think they are. They are growing all the time with that mentality. The quality has improved, the physical quality has improved the way we are going after teams.

"We are being more effective as a group and I am very pleased with that."