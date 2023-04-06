Hearts v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Hearts have lost their last three league matches, last losing four in a row in December 2019 when they suffered five consecutive defeats.

St Mirren have won 11 Scottish Premiership matches this season – they last won more games in a top-flight season back in 1986-87 (12 wins).

Hearts winger Barrie McKay has progressed the ball up the pitch 2,713 metres with ball carries in the Scottish Premiership this season, the second-most of any non-defender, behind Ryan Kent (3,059m).

St Mirren have only won one of their last 17 top-flight visits to Hearts (D2 L14), a 2-0 victory in October 2013 under Danny Lennon. The Buddies have lost their last three such trips.