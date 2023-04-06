Hearts v St Mirren: Pick of the stats
Hearts have lost their last three league matches, last losing four in a row in December 2019 when they suffered five consecutive defeats.
St Mirren have won 11 Scottish Premiership matches this season – they last won more games in a top-flight season back in 1986-87 (12 wins).
Hearts winger Barrie McKay has progressed the ball up the pitch 2,713 metres with ball carries in the Scottish Premiership this season, the second-most of any non-defender, behind Ryan Kent (3,059m).
St Mirren have only won one of their last 17 top-flight visits to Hearts (D2 L14), a 2-0 victory in October 2013 under Danny Lennon. The Buddies have lost their last three such trips.
Hearts have won four of their last five league games against St Mirren (D1), as many as their previous 12 top-flight games against the Buddies (W4 D4 L4).