'In 90 minutes, anything can happen' - Ancelotti on Chelsea games

Carlo AncelottiReuters

Real Madrid head coach Carloi Ancelotti has called on his players to deliver "the complete game" as he returns to Chelsea again on Tuesday.

The European champions bring a two-goal lead to Stamford Bridge from last week's quarter-final first leg and are firm favourites to reach the semi-finals.

However, ex-Blues boss Ancelotti is urging his players to guard against complacency.

"Ninety minutes remain - and in this competition, anything can happen," he said. "We're thinking we have to have a very complete game.

"We are motivated as always as this is an important game in an amazingly important competition.

"We will be ready to play our best."