W﻿ill Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

After weeks in a downward spiral, Chelsea finally managed to turn things around at the weekend when they beat Bournemouth.

It was the first moment things have gone their way in a while, and at full time a wave of relief surged over the players and coaches as they were finally able to celebrate a good result, just when it seemed like one might never come.

It's just one notch up from the bottom, but it is better than nothing, and is hopefully the first step towards a better future. Another good result would improve the mood further, as would a significant update on the search for a new full-time manager.

Mauricio Pochettino has now had two weeks or more sitting at the head of the queue without seeming to get any closer to being chosen - but all the signs are that something is going to happen soon. Positive news on that front would give the whole group another boost just at the right moment, and if we can add it to a second win in a row when we take on Nottingham Forest this weekend, there will be smiles all round for the first time in a while.