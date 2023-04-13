Arsenal are targeting a summer move for Michael Olise, with the 21-year-old valued at more than £40m. (Football Transfers), external

Crystal Palace, Fulham and Aston Villa are interested in Besiktas' Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 24. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco have also shown interest in Wilfried Zaha, with his contract expiring in the summer. (Footmercato - in French), external

French 22-year-old right-back Sacha Boey - a former target for Palace - wants to leave Galatasaray, with a move to either the Premier League or Bundesliga his priority. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

Finally, Palace, Tottenham and West Ham are all keen on Dutch manager Arne Slot, who has turned Feyenoord into runaway Eredivisie leaders. (Times - subscription required), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column