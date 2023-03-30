Ray Hunt, In That Number, external

With Saints rooted to the bottom of the league, there are plenty playing for their futures - but the one who stands out with a point to prove is Mohamed Elyounoussi.

He has failed to score and only registered one assist all season despite featuring regularly under Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles. He also continues to make the Norway national squad.

There’s no questioning his work ethic or commitment, but the lack of real production continues to be an issue.

With Saints’ Premier League status in jeopardy, and his contract ending in the summer, he needs to put himself on the market if he wants to secure a new deal.

Read the full piece here