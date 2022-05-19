Manchester City are interested in signing Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, as they look to replace Fernandinho, who is leaving at the end of this season after nine years. (Mirror), external

Arsenal are expected to bid £35m for Gabriel Jesus, who is also set to depart following Erling Haaland's arrival. (football.london), external

Meanwhile, Southampton have put two City academy graduates on their shortlist for this summer - England Under-19 striker Liam Delap and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. (Sun), external

