'What a tremendous time to be a Liverpool fan' - your views

Following the drama of Sunday, we've been asking for your reflections on Liverpool's season and how Jurgen Klopp's side must now dust themselves down for one more game in Paris.

Here are some of your comments:

Bhav: What a tremendous time to be a Liverpool supporter! They have had an incredible season and can be so proud of themselves. The league was never theirs to lose and, while it does hurt with what might have been, they will pick themselves up for ol' big ears come Saturday. They aren't mentality monsters for no reason. It will be an epic game, win or lose.

James: Let’s face it, Sunday was a free hit - a title to be won in the most unlikely of circumstances, rather than ours to lose. Incredibly proud of this team and club and, Champions League trophy or not, they are a team to be reckoned with for years to come.

Luke: First, congratulation to Manchester City on the title. We are watching two exceptional teams and we should all accept that the other team is a great team and that they make our team better by the challenge they set. Proud to be a Red no matter what happens now. If we lose on Saturday, it has been a fantastic season; if we win, it will be one of the greatest.

Arif: Immensely proud of this team and the Herculean effort to date. I don't believe the team will lose confidence because of Sunday's drama because the title was City's to lose. I am concerned that some players are running on fumes, though, and the injury to Thiago could tip midfield supremacy to Real on Saturday. Hope we can find a way to win one more time.

Ian: Proud of the team and proud to call myself a supporter of 50-plus years. Sunday was always going to be hard to take having got so close to getting it over the line. However, it wasn’t to be. I never expected City to lose at home, so the disappointment isn’t too bad. The fans just need to accept what happened without the ‘ifs and buts’. YNWA.