Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United Under-18s get the opportunity to play at a packed Old Trafford tonight when they face Nottingham Forest in the final of the FA Youth Cup.

The stadium is a sell out, with all proceeds from tickets going to the Manchester United foundation, which does work in communities across the city.

Captain Rhys Bennett, who is from Denton, says it is "an amazing experience for every one of us to be part of".

"This is the closest thing to a first-team game playing at Old Trafford in front of thousands of fans - an unbelievable opportunity for us," he added.

Sam Mather, a 17-year-old winger from Salford, has described the opportunity as something they will "never forget".

But midfielder Daniel Gore has warned that United "can't underestimate" Forest.

"We treat every game the same, all difficult, so it will be a hard game," he added.

Spaniard Marc Jurado, who joined the club from Barcelona, hopes to follow in the footsteps of Alejandro Garnacho, who has recently graduated to the first team.

"He is doing really well this season. There are loads of good players in the academy, and we want to follow in their footsteps," he said.

Salford-born Maxi Oyedele says the entire run to the final has helped their development.

"We feel like our attitude has really improved us as a team. It's a big reason we are in the final, the way we carry ourselves."

Striker Joe Hugill is in confident mood after recently spending time training with the first team at Carrington.

"I loved being over there learning off Ronaldo, Cavani, tips about movement - they were all helpful," he said.

"It's a massive step for my career. They are all great players, we know their stature and how good they are, and you want to show what you can do as well and impress."