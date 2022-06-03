Chapman's Arsenal the inspiration for Britain's first football data analyst
Today's hi-tech British football analysis has modest origins - a drafty hut in a World War One military airfield in Bedfordshire.
And the man that began almost a century ago what has become a multi-million pound industry was inspired by watching Herbert Chapman's Gunners team of the early 1930s.
