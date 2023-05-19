Motherwell will make a late decision on Max Johnston after the wing-back missed the win over St Johnstone with a hamstring problem.

Jonathan Obika (hamstring) and Ross Tierney (ankle) are gradually returning to fitness but Riku Danzaki (ankle) remains out along with long-term absentees Joe Efford, Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley and Josh Morris.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has reported no fresh injury concerns. Ben Purrington is pushing for a comeback following an ankle injury. Ben Paton (knee) and Ross Callachan (knee) remain out along with Eamonn Brophy (thigh) and Gwion Edwards (hamstring).