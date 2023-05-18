Motherwell v Ross County: Pick of the stats

Motherwell's Blair Spittal has provided four assists for Kevin van Veen in the Scottish Premiership this season – no player has assisted a team-mate more often this term.

Ross County have won their last two league games, as many as they had in their previous 10 (D1 L7). They last won three in a row in March 2022, which included an away win against Motherwell.

Motherwell are looking to win three consecutive Premiership games while keeping a clean sheet each time for the first time since May 2021.

Just one of the last 14 league matches between Motherwell and Ross County have been drawn (8 Motherwell wins, 5 Ross County), although it was the last such match at Fir Park (1-1 in January).