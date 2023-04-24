Livingston have triggered a one-year extension in Ayo Obileye's contract that will keep the defender at the club until the summer of 2024.

Obileye has made 72 appearances for Livi since signing from Queen of the South in 2021, scoring eight goals, but has been sidelined recently by injury.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to exercise the additional year on Ayo’s contract to see him remain at the club for next season," manager David Martindale said.

“Losing him when we did has been a big blow as the presence Ayo brings to the team at the heart of our defence is huge. The fact he’s amassed over 70 appearances in just over a season and a half shows how important he’s been to the team and I’m looking forward to having him back for pre-season as we turn attention to next season.

“This extension gives Ayo the peace of mind given his injury that he still has a big role to play here next season and his experience will be vital as we look to improve on this season.”