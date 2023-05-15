Arsenal will "understandably feel deflated" after their title challenge fizzled out at home to Brighton on Sunday but they "need to reflect on how far they have come".

That's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Mikel Arteta's side should be proud of their achievements.

"There is no way anyone can describe this season as a failure," said Edwards. "They have just come up short against this beast of a Manchester City team - as have others have on numerous occasion.

"Arteta has done such a great job to improve them and to go so close to the title is rapid progress.

"Their hope is that with the second-youngest squad in the Premier League and the right signings this summer, they will challenge again."

While praising the Gunners, Edwards accepted the disappointment will be raw, having been eight points clear at the top at the start of April.

"It will hurt I am sure," he said. "There is deflation and disappointment - but they need to take a sharp intake of breath to just reflect on how far they have come."

Did you know?

Arsenal have conceded 25 goals at home in the Premier League this season, their joint-most in a single campaign (level with 2001-02). Today was their biggest home league defeat since April 2021 (0-3 v Liverpool).

