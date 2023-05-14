Analysis: Arsenal 0-3 Brighton

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

The contrasting emotions at the end of a dramatic afternoon at Emirates Stadium told the story.

While Arsenal's players sank to their knees after a defeat which all but ended their title challenge, Brighton's players celebrated a thoroughly deserved win in front of their jubilant fans.

This season has been littered with memorable moments for the Seagulls - a run to the FA Cup semi-finals, league doubles over Manchester United and Chelsea.

Now they can add a comprehensive win at Arsenal to the list which was even more impressive in that it came off the back of a 5-1 hammering at home to Everton.

Brighton are very much on course to play in Europe for the first time in their history.

Two wins from the last four games - Newcastle (away), Southampton (home), Manchester City (home), Aston Villa (away) - will be enough to see the Seagulls confirm their place in next season's Europa League.

Not that boss Roberto de Zerbi is taking a place in Europe for granted.

"We have four games and they're all tough games," he said after victory at the Emirates.

"We have 58 points and that's not enough. We have to win other games and the first game will be in Newcastle [on Thursday]. We know it will be difficult but to qualify for Europe we have to push for another 15 days."