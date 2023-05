West Ham are likely to keep David Moyes as their manager and intend to back him by also targeting Fulham's Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, as a potential replacement for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Guardian, external)

West Ham are interested in Leicester's Harvey Barnes, as well as Leeds United's English winger Jack Harrison, 26. (Sun, external)

