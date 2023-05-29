Your thoughts on Leicester's relegation

We asked for your comments after Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed and where the club go from here.

Here are some of your comments:

Simon: Kasper Schmeichel left and took the heart with him, plus his skill and ability to keep everyone around him focused on the pitch. With Brendan Rodgers, City played some lovely, pretty football, but there was no plan B if and when it wasn't working. The players should hold their hands up and all stay if required, and take a pay cut and show us all how good they are.

Stu: A good performance, but far too little, far too late. Too many errors on and off the pitch this season that meant this result meant nothing at the end. A sad day all round and it’s devastating to go down, but with a big reset coming, lots of players leaving and not much money to spend, I fear a few years of struggle are looming. Need to get it right.

Chris: Never recovered from a poor start in the season, certainly after the World Cup. Compared to other teams that stayed in the Premier League, we just didn’t match the passion and energy. They thought they were better - they were wrong.

Neil: Upper club management have serious questions to answer, most fans could see this decline coming even last season. Yet decisions weren’t made and thing were allowed to drift in the assumption that we were ‘too good’ to get relegated! Club currently seems rudderless and if we don’t get the next few big decisions correct it could be a long, long way back.

Martin: I have supported Leicester City for 55 years so have lived through many ups and downs. One thing is sure, we will be back and in doing so there will be many great moments in the season ahead that will become etched in the memories of those new supporters coming on board now. Enjoy the ride!