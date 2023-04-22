Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to MOTD: "It was a difficult game against a low block, super difficult first half, we didn't create a lot, but didn't give a lot away, which is important.

"You always need a positive start to the game and if you are positive you can control it. Diogo Jota had a massive chance from the set-piece, but then the throw-ins come into the game and that became really tricky. But all the goals came from set pieces which is strange. We deserve the three points which is the most important thing."

On Jota's form: "That's what goals can do, they give you a boost and confidence. He did miss a sitter which was the easiest out of them all, but the second goal was very special."

On Liverpool showing a fight: "I liked that we stayed in the game and all this chaos around the throw-ins which you have to try to avoid.

"Too many situations, we couldn't clear properly but apart from that I am really pleased with a lot of things.

"We gave away two goals too easy and in a game like this you have to control possession. You don't have to force it and sometimes we forced it."

On a possible top-four finish: "Honestly top four at the moment, we have nothing to do with it we will see about that in a few weeks. The rest we have no influence. We take it game by game and we have West Ham next which is really tough and then we go from there but it will be tough again, but I am happy we got all three points again."