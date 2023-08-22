Jamie Currie, Rangers fan, external

The weekend threw up a massive surprise and, unfortunately, it wasn't how laboured and shapeless Rangers looked in their 2-1 win over Morton.

The only positives you can take from a game like that and a performance like that are that new guys Danilo and Cyriel Dessers both found the net and that we have a home tie in the quarter-final against Livingston.

However, it is a worry that whatever combination of players Michael Beale picks, the team look utterly confused as to what they are being asked to do and the shape, if you can call it that, at this point is very messy.

With an in-form PSV coming to Ibrox this evening, I am not confident of getting a good result heading into the return leg because Beale's side still look disjointed in and out of possession. That really has to be fixed because you cannot win anything with a shape and system that doesn't suit the players at your disposal.

As I have mentioned before, the Ryan Kent-shaped hole is still there and a partner for Connor Goldson is essential before the window closes, whether the team get past PSV or not. Frankly, getting those two players in or otherwise may define how the season goes.

The Viaplay Cup is a competition that Beale has to go all out to win. I think an early trophy would do wonders for the confidence, and it's one we should be winning. However, if the recent past has taught us anything it's that we cannot take anything for granted. I would be playing the strongest team possible to try and get the first trophy of the season in the bag. There can be no excuses.

But the next four games are massive in terms of shaping the mood of the support. PSV home and away, a trip to Ross County and Celtic at Ibrox.

It's crazy that the pressure is on this early in the season, but for Rangers, some positive results in those games would lift the doom and gloom that some have.

It will be interesting to see how Michael Beale approaches the first leg against PSV, and if we will start to see something that looks like a well-coached, cohesive unit. Having those characteristics along with a good result would give everyone a welcome shot in the arm.