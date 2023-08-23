'PAOK a team on the wane, but attacking trio a real danger'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Standing between Hearts and a place in the Conference League group-stage draw are last season's fourth-placed Greek Super League outfit PAOK.

While the return leg might offer an intimidating atmosphere that makes Tynecastle feel like the local library in comparison, the opposition should not strike fear into the hearts of the Jam Tarts.

Like Rosenborg, they are a team whose star is on the wane, falling well short of their traditional rivals AEK, Panathinaikos and Olympiacos last season, having finished second in four of the previous five campaigns and winning the title for the third and most recent time in 2019.

They exited the qualifiers of the competition last year to Levski Sofia but this time have battled past Beitar Jerusalem 4-1 on aggregate and Hajduk Split 3-0.

Although not entirely convincing defensively, they do carry a threat in attack, with the trio comprising Serbian Andrija Zivkovic, German Khaled Narey and Brandon Thomas of Spain all dangerous.

Read the full piece here