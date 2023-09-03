Aberdeen 0-2 Hibernian - analysis

BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Europe has been an early season distraction for Aberdeen and they have a Europa Conference League campaign to come after a midweek Europa League play-off loss to BK Hacken.

The Dons need to find their formula sooner or later, lest they risk the domestic inconsistency of last season's Conference League entrants, Hearts.

New defenders are still being integrated into Barry Robson's team but the forwards must offer more - only three of their 10 efforts hit the target and only one caused Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall real bother.