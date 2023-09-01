West Ham striker Michail Antonio is anticipating a tight game against Luton Town on Friday, but is hopeful of getting the three points required to put the Hammers back on top of the table.

Victory at Brighton on Saturday briefly catapulted David Moyes' side to the summit of the Premier League and they can leapfrog Manchester City once more with a win at Kenilworth Road.

"It's going to be a really hard game on a small pitch," Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast. "You see the way they press and the way they run around - it's quite crazy.

"They love a fight as well so it will be physical. I like a physical game and West Ham do as well.

"I think it'll be a good. We've had a positive start to the season and this is the first game of the Premier League for this weekend. It's a chance for us to end up top of the table again."

