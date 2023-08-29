'Top spot in sight after memorable weekend'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Dramatic wins for the Motherwell men's and women's teams made it a perfect weekend.

With the Steelman battling back on Saturday to beat Kilmarnock with seconds remaining, followed by an outstanding 4-0 demolition of Hamilton Accies in the SWPL on Sunday, it feels great to be a Motherwell fan.

For the 24 hours Motherwell were sitting in second place it felt we were top of the world. The game against Kilmarnock may have started slowly but the second-half display was phenomenal.

I don’t know what Stuart Kettlewell told the players at half-time but oh did it work.

Dan Casey is one of the best defenders we have at the moment and now he’s shown he can also add a goal. He loves to get in opponents' faces, bombs forward at times and I'm so glad we brought him back to the club this summer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up a candidate for Motherwell’s player of the year.

Carla Boyce also shone at the weekend, with a hat-trick adding to the misery she’s already caused our Lanarkshire neighbours in previous games. I can’t help but hope she extends her stay with us.

If Kettlewell's men can beat Hearts at the weekend, and Celtic and St Mirren fail to win, then Well will be top of the table. The title chase will most likely be fleeting, but you have to take joy in these thing when they happen.